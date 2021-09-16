Obrian leads FC Dallas against Houston following 2-goal outing

FC Dallas (6-10-9) vs. Houston Dynamo (4-10-11)

Houston; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +112, FC Dallas +223, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jader Obrian leads FC Dallas into a matchup with Houston fresh off of a two-goal outing against New York City FC.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-3-4 at home. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game last season.

FC Dallas went 9-6-7 overall and 2-5-3 on the road in the 2020 season. FC Dallas scored 29 goals last season and registered 18 assists.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Marko Maric (injured), Corey Baird (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

FC Dallas: Bressan (injured), Ryan Hollingshead (injured), John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured), Franco Jara (injured).