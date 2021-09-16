Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Colo. Springs Christian 46, Rocky Ford 0

Pine Creek 45, Discovery Canyon 7

Westminster 20, Far Northeast 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

