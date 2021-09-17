Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Berkley def. Ferndale, forfeit

Calumet def. West Iron County, forfeit

Carson City-Crystal def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit

Chelsea def. Pinckney, forfeit

Croswell-Lexington def. Imlay City, forfeit

Detroit Cody 38, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 6

Detroit East English def. Detroit Western Intl, forfeit

Detroit King 47, Detroit Mumford 0

Detroit Osborn def. Detroit Collegiate Prep, forfeit

Detroit Voyageur 18, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 7

Erie-Mason def. Adrian Madison, forfeit

Mattawan def. S. Bend Riley, Ind., forfeit

Munising 30, Newberry 12

Negaunee 55, Manistique 8

Oak Park 30, North Farmington 24

Romulus def. Dearborn Heights Annapolis, forfeit

Rudyard 62, Brimley 6

Saginaw Swan Valley 56, Bridgeport 20

Sparta def. Muskegon Orchard View, forfeit

Warren Michigan Collegiate def. Mount Clemens, forfeit

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

