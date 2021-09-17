Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 1A=
¶ Lamesa Klondike 45, Meadow 0
¶ Saint Jo 59, Campbell 8
¶ Sterling City 52, Borden County 0
OTHER=
¶ Angleton def. Wisdom , forfeit
¶ Mesquite Poteet def. Dallas Spruce , forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
¶ Bryan Rudder vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun, ccd.
¶ Colmesneil vs. High Island, ccd.
¶ Dallas Shelton vs. Waco Reicher, ccd.
¶ Fulshear vs. Clear Brook, ccd.
¶ La Marque vs. West Columbia Charter, ccd.
¶ La Vernia vs. Woodlands Legacy Prep, ccd.
¶ Leonard vs. Detroit, ccd.
¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Woodville, ccd.
¶ Premont vs. Victoria St. Joseph, ccd.
¶ Taylor vs. Austin William Travis, ccd.
¶ Van Vleck vs. Fort Bend Christian, ccd.
¶ Vidor vs. Bay City, ccd.
¶ Woodson vs. Newcastle, ccd.
