Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Barnegat 26, Jackson Liberty 0
Becton 27, Wood-Ridge 7
Bernards 42, Governor Livingston 7
Bridgeton 27, Cumberland Regional 0
Caldwell 38, Madison 0
Cedar Creek 55, Absegami 0
Clayton 32, Wildwood 16
Clifton 31, Old Tappan 16
Delran 42, Cinnaminson 8
Delsea 47, Oakcrest 16
Dumont 38, Indian Hills 14
East Brunswick 42, Perth Amboy 6
Eastern 34, Trenton Central 0
Hammonton 13, Vineland 6
Hasbrouck Heights 28, Cresskill 0
Kittatinny 28, Hackettstown 0
Lenape 36, Notre Dame 6
Manasquan 38, Ocean Township 7
New Brunswick 15, Piscataway 14
Northern Highlands 33, West Morris 30
Ocean City 34, Mainland Regional 6
Old Bridge 40, South Brunswick 11
Passaic Tech 41, Paramus Catholic 6
Ramapo 41, Paterson Kennedy 6
Red Bank Catholic 49, Raritan 7
Ridgewood 24, Wayne Valley 0
Salem 27, Pleasantville 0
St. Augustine 24, St. Joseph-Hammonton 7
Triton 17, Deptford 7
Vernon 33, North Warren 12
Waldwick 39, Garfield 13
West Essex 49, Barringer 7
