Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 56, Heritage 0
Brownstown 43, N. Harrison 12
Center Grove 53, Indpls N. Central 7
Centerville 69, Tri 6
Churubusco 35, Prairie Hts. 0
Eastbrook 45, Frankton 0
Indpls Cathedral 37, Columbus North 13
Indpls Lutheran 55, Cascade 0
LaVille 49, Caston 14
Lafayette Harrison 42, Anderson 14
Lebanon 47, Frankfort 6
Logansport 21, McCutcheon 6
Madison-Grant 35, Blackford 6
Mattawan, Mich. def. S. Bend Riley, forfeit
Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 0
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Delta 31
New Palestine 38, Pendleton Hts. 3
S. Bend Washington 35, S. Bend Clay 0
Salem 48, Clarksville 13
Shenandoah 42, Wes-Del 0
Southwood 47, Wabash 0
Traders Point Christian 40, Frontier 0
W. Noble 13, Fairfield 6
Western Boone 55, N. Montgomery 0
Whiteland 45, Indpls Perry Meridian 6
Woodlan 54, Southern Wells 6
