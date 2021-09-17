Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Axtell 62, Rock Hills 14

Conway Springs 50, Elkhart 0

Eudora 14, Bonner Springs 7

Hoxie 52, Triplains-Brewster 20

Mill Valley 41, SM East 10

Minneola 12, South Gray 6

Moscow 67, Burrton 20

Northern Valley 84, Deerfield 18

Oswego 49, Altoona-Midway 0

Thunder Ridge 56, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 6

Yates Center 52, St. Paul 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baldwin vs. Louisburg, ccd.

Centre vs. Solomon, ccd.

Clifton-Clyde vs. Wakefield, ccd.

Herington vs. Rural Vista, ccd.

Marysville vs. Rock Creek, ccd.

Sublette vs. Sedgwick, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

