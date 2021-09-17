Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Manchester 35, Loudonville 7
Archbold 41, Liberty Center 7
Ashland Crestview 37, Monroeville 0
Ashville Teays Valley 38, Baltimore Liberty Union 13
Aurora 63, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Avon 48, Elyria 6
Bainbridge Paint Valley 38, Frankfort Adena 8
Barnesville 40, Hannibal River 21
Bellevue 49, Tol. Start 14
Bishop Hartley 34, Norwalk 21
Bloom-Carroll 34, Amanda-Clearcreek 7
Brookville 42, Carlisle 0
Bucyrus Wynford 70, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8
Canal Fulton Northwest 45, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Canal Winchester 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Canfield 35, Youngs. Chaney High School 6
Centerville 38, Clayton Northmont 0
Chagrin Falls 34, Orange 0
Chillicothe 23, Logan 21
Cin. Summit Country Day 65, Day. Meadowdale 26
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, Harrison 10
Cle. Hts. 56, Lorain 0
Clyde 48, Tol. Scott 6
Cols. Africentric 50, Cols. Walnut Ridge 13
Cols. Upper Arlington 31, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Columbia Station Columbia 42, Sheffield Brookside 6
Columbus Grove 34, Harrod Allen E. 7
Creston Norwayne 42, Jeromesville Hillsdale 7
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40, Cols. St. Charles 0
Dalton 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 7
Day. Northridge 28, DeGraff Riverside 10
Defiance 47, Kenton 14
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42, Lancaster 14
Doylestown Chippewa 21, Smithville 14
Dublin Coffman 40, Groveport-Madison 21
Dublin Jerome 35, Grove City 7
Eaton 35, Waynesville 7
Elida 42, Celina 21
Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, Cory-Rawson 0
Gahanna Lincoln 17, Hilliard Darby 14
Galion Northmor 14, Danville 7
Garrettsville Garfield 49, Newton Falls 7
Grafton Midview 45, Amherst Steele 7
Hamler Patrick Henry 31, Metamora Evergreen 0
Hanoverton United 33, Leetonia 0
Independence 42, Burton Berkshire 12
Ironton 36, S. Point 0
Kirtland 37, Geneva 7
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 33, Mason 27
London 35, St. Paris Graham 6
Lowellville 41, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7
Lyndhurst Brush 34, Akr. North 0
Maple Hts. 46, Garfield Hts. 6
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Minster 14
Marietta 34, Ripley, W.Va. 14
Marysville 34, Galloway Westland 6
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42, Crestline 8
Middlefield Cardinal 27, Painesville Harvey 21
Milan Edison 49, Tol. Woodward 0
Milford Center Fairbanks 47, London Madison Plains 0
Millbury Lake 41, Elmore Woodmore 6
N. Can. Hoover 35, Can. Glenoak 0
N. Olmsted 45, Fairview 0
Navarre Fairless 40, Orrville 7
New Albany 77, Newark 0
New Carlisle Tecumseh 17, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6
New Middletown Spring. 55, Mineral Ridge 7
Newark Licking Valley 55, Johnstown Northridge 7
Olmsted Falls 49, N. Ridgeville 19
Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Lima Bath 0
Pemberville Eastwood 33, Genoa Area 0
Perrysburg 28, Napoleon 0
Philo 45, Crooksville 0
Piqua 42, Sidney 7
Portsmouth W. 29, Cols. KIPP 20
Powell Olentangy Liberty 34, Westerville Cent. 3
Ravenna SE 14, Rootstown 7
Rocky River 21, Elyria Cath. 20
Rossford 42, Fostoria 14
STVM 43, Sandusky 9
Salineville Southern 48, Columbiana 12
Shadyside 33, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 21
Sharpsville, Pa. 28, Jefferson Area 21
Shelby 49, Marion Pleasant 14
Sparta Highland 17, Centerburg 7
Springboro 15, Kettering Fairmont 14
Springfield 42, Beavercreek 0
St. Henry 35, Rockford Parkway 0
St. Marys Memorial 21, Van Wert 14
Streetsboro 41, Ravenna 17
Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Beaver Eastern 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 30, Malvern 7
Sunbury Big Walnut 38, Westerville S. 7
Tol. Cent. Cath. 38, Tol. St. John's 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Tol. Whitmer 40, Findlay 6
Troy 55, Fairborn 0
Uniontown Lake 38, Louisville 7
Van Buren 26, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Vandalia Butler 27, W. Carrollton 0
Versailles 35, Ft. Recovery 12
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25, E. Can. 19
W. Liberty-Salem 37, Cedarville 7
Wapakoneta 21, Lima Shawnee 7
Wauseon 41, Swanton 7
Westerville N. 42, Delaware Hayes 7
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Sylvania Southview 0
Williamsburg 44, Lockland 12
Willoughby S. 38, Eastlake North 7
Wooster Triway 33, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 0
Youngs. Boardman 62, Youngs. East 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bedford vs. Shaker Hts., ppd.
Mantua Crestwood vs. Beachwood, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments