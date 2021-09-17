Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cody-Kilgore 60, Stuart 14

Franklin 48, Elba 0

Gibbon 28, Bridgeport 20

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. David City, forfeit

Hay Springs 56, South Platte 0

Kenesaw 68, Giltner 12

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Elkhorn Valley 8

Lutheran High Northeast 44, Wakefield 40

McCool Junction 75, Santee 21

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Minden 62, Hershey 7

Parkview Christian 54, Pawnee City 36

Perkins County 89, Bayard 48

Riverside 53, Central Valley 18

Sandhills Valley 28, South Loup 16

Spalding Academy 62, Deshler 14

St. Edward 50, Meridian 24

Sutherland def. Kimball, forfeit

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service