Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Gordon/Rushville def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-20, 25-23, 25-9
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-7, 25-13, 25-6
South Platte def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20
Gothenburg Harvest Festival=
Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-20
Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13
Gothenburg def. York, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20
LPS Volleyball Classic=
Pool A=
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-6, 25-17
Pool B=
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-7
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-8
Pool C=
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-14, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19
Omaha Marian def. Norris, 25-18, 25-18
