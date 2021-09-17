Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 47, Walt Whitman 6

Atholton 57, Centennial 12

Baltimore Douglass 19, Lake Clifton 0

Baltimore Poly 32, Edmondson-Westside 16

Brunswick 21, Boonsboro 13

C. H. Flowers 14, Eleanor Roosevelt 7

Col. Richardson 61, Washington 0

Dematha 38, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 0

Fairmont Heights 40, Friendly 0

Fallston 21, Perryville 13

Francis Scott Key 16, Winters Mill 0

Frederick Douglass 32, Largo 0

Huntingtown 22, Chopticon 7

Joppatowne 12, North East 2

Kent Island 42, Stephen Decatur 13

Landon 41, McKinley, D.C. 0

Liberty 37, Manchester Valley 30

Linganore 25, Walkersville 12

Milford Mill 57, Overlea 0

Mountain Ridge 31, Allegany 0

New Town 28, Kenwood 24

North Hagerstown 0, Tuscarora 0

Northern - Cal 32, Great Mills 0

Northern Garrett 46, Clear Spring 8

Northwest - Mtg 42, Gaithersburg 0

Oakdale 34, Middletown 19

Oxon Hill 17, Hyattsville Northwestern 12

Paint Branch 51, Springbrook 6

Rising Sun 48, Patterson Mill 14

Saint James 41, Williamsport 13

Severna Park 39, North County 0

Smithsburg 15, South Hagerstown 14

St. Frances Academy 50, Good Counsel 7

St. Mary's Ryken 45, Urbana 27

Thomas Johnson 27, Catoctin 20

Winston Churchill 7, Bethesda 0

Wise 51, Laurel 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

