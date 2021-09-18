Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bangor 37, Scarborough 36
Bonny Eagle 54, Kennebunk 42
Dirigo 30, Maranacook Community 14
Foxcroft Academy 28, Freeport 12
Leavitt Area 41, Wells 0
Marshwood 48, Gorham 21
Massabesic 58, Deering 14
Mattanawcook Academy 56, Stearns 26
Messalonskee 26, Brewer 7
Morse 46, Mount View 14
Mount Desert Island 60, Orono 20
Mountain Valley 46, Boothbay Region 22
Mt. Ararat 58, Gray-New Gloucester 32
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 27, Skowhegan Area 13
Poland Regional/Whittier 27, Belfast Area 13
Portland 21, Noble 6
Sanford 16, Edward Little 0
South Portland 59, Biddeford 34
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 44, Yarmouth 20
Telstar Regional 26, Old Orchard Beach 6
Waterville Senior 74, Camden Hills Regional 54
Windham 27, Lawrence 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Oceanside (Coop) vs. York, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
