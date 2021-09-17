Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allen 34, Canadian 8

Balko 54, Boise City 8

Bixby 42, Stillwater 14

Collinsville 42, Bartlesville 7

Davenport 48, Alex 0

Gore 56, Panama 6

Harrah 33, McLoud 0

Hennessey 47, Crooked Oak 0

Keys (Park Hill) 47, Sequoyah Tahlequah 0

Midway 60, Gans 14

Morrison 34, Haskell 0

Norman North 47, Yukon 10

Prairie Grove, Ark. 42, Stilwell 6

Regent Prep 67, Oklahoma Bible 22

Salina 35, Fairland 8

Shattuck 50, Cherokee 0

Skiatook 52, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0

Spiro 41, Muldrow 35

Tahlequah 42, Sallisaw 13

Vinita 32, Dewey 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

