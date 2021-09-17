Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allen 34, Canadian 8
Balko 54, Boise City 8
Bixby 42, Stillwater 14
Collinsville 42, Bartlesville 7
Davenport 48, Alex 0
Gore 56, Panama 6
Harrah 33, McLoud 0
Hennessey 47, Crooked Oak 0
Keys (Park Hill) 47, Sequoyah Tahlequah 0
Midway 60, Gans 14
Morrison 34, Haskell 0
Norman North 47, Yukon 10
Prairie Grove, Ark. 42, Stilwell 6
Regent Prep 67, Oklahoma Bible 22
Salina 35, Fairland 8
Shattuck 50, Cherokee 0
Skiatook 52, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0
Spiro 41, Muldrow 35
Tahlequah 42, Sallisaw 13
Vinita 32, Dewey 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
