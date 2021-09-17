Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcoa def. Pigeon Forge, forfeit
Anderson County 31, South Doyle 28
Austin-East 42, Northview Academy 8
Baylor 42, Pope John Paul II 21
Bradley Central 28, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0
Chattanooga Christian 47, Notre Dame 3
Cleveland 27, Farragut 24
Covington 30, Ripley 20
David Crockett 40, Tennessee 14
DeKalb County 35, Cumberland County 10
Dobyns-Bennett 28, West Ridge 14
Dresden 41, Gleason 0
Dyer County 55, Southwind 0
Dyersburg 48, Bolivar Central 0
Elizabethton 56, Grainger 0
Ensworth 40, MUS 7
Gatlinburg-Pittman 49, Union County 6
Green Hill 21, Hillsboro 20
Greenback 20, Oliver Springs 14
Greeneville 63, Volunteer 7
Hampton 48, Happy Valley 0
Hardin County 47, Chester County 13
Harriman 45, Sunbright 0
Hixson 34, East Ridge 14
Huntingdon 54, Houston County 0
Independence 38, Franklin 7
Jackson South Side 41, Liberty Magnet 0
Jefferson County 28, Morristown East 12
Karns 41, Campbell County 34
Kingston 17, Sweetwater 9
Knoxville Carter 34, Coalfield 30
Knoxville Central 51, Heritage 0
Knoxville Halls 63, Cocke County 6
Knoxville Webb 24, CAK 23
Knoxville West 20, Sevier County 19
Lake County 42, Humboldt 0
Lausanne Collegiate 53, Hernando, Miss. 28
Lipscomb Academy 45, Franklin Road Academy 7
Loudon 47, Signal Mountain 17
MBA 10, Father Ryan 7
Macon County 37, Livingston Academy 0
Maryville 42, Bearden 6
McCallie 44, Knoxville Catholic 7
McGavock 12, Dickson County 7
McKenzie 63, Perry County 0
McMinn Central 20, Brainerd 18
Meigs County 41, Tellico Plains 0
Midway 40, Wartburg Central 14
Monterey 43, Rockwood 14
Morristown West 34, Daniel Boone 28
Murphy, N.C. 63, Cherokee 23
North Greene 38, Red Boiling Springs 14
Oak Ridge 36, Lenoir City 0
Oakhaven 36, Manassas 0
Oakland 49, Siegel 7
Obion County 20, Crockett County 19
Oneida 21, York Institute 10
Peabody 42, Greenfield 12
Portland 21, Clarksville NE 20
Powell 30, Clinton 0
Ravenwood 21, Brentwood 16
Rhea County 35, Ooltewah 7
Ridgeway 38, Craigmont 0
Riverdale 33, Rockvale 0
Sale Creek 34, Copper Basin 20
Science Hill 55, William Blount 27
Sequatchie County 41, Grundy County 0
Seymour 42, Sullivan East 7
Silverdale Baptist Academy 33, Boyd Buchanan 29
Soddy Daisy 46, Sequoyah 12
South Greene 45, Cumberland Gap 6
St. George's 23, Freedom Prep 6
Tullahoma 49, Creek Wood 12
Unaka 62, Jellico 20
Union City 14, Gibson County 12
University-Jackson 55, FACS 6
Warren County 21, Cookeville 14
Watertown 38, Whites Creek 8
West Greene 22, Johnson County 14
Westview 41, Camden Central 0
White House 36, Waverly Central 34
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments