Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ames 49, Des Moines, East 7
Ankeny 21, Southeast Polk 7
Ballard 48, Atlantic 0
Belle Plaine 41, Colfax-Mingo 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 58, Algona 21
CAM, Anita 79, East Mills 7
Carroll 27, Storm Lake 14
Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 18
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Colo-NESCO 23
East Buchanan, Winthrop 28, Alburnett 14
Easton Valley 67, Springville 12
Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Central Elkader 16
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, Tripoli 22
Grundy Center 35, Hudson 0
Harlan 41, Glenwood 13
IKM-Manning 49, Missouri Valley 8
Independence 20, Vinton-Shellsburg 13
LeMars 17, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Lenox 75, East Union, Afton 21
Logan-Magnolia 26, Tri-Center, Neola 14
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Midland, Wyoming 52, Central City 30
Newell-Fonda 59, Bishop Garrigan 14
Newman Catholic, Mason City 37, Saint Ansgar 21
Newton 35, Saydel 6
North Butler, Greene 41, BCLUW, Conrad 7
North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
North Union 44, Lake Mills 12
Ogden 48, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12
Riverside, Oakland 24, Sidney 0
Sheldon 28, Okoboji, Milford 16
Sigourney-Keota 42, Pleasantville 0
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Sibley-Ocheyedan 2
South Central Calhoun 30, Manson Northwest Webster 22
Southwest Valley 30, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Spencer 17, Sioux Center 7
Spirit Lake 52, PAC-LM 9
Stanton 60, Griswold 12
Sumner-Fredericksburg 75, Postville 0
Treynor 63, West Monona 21
Underwood 62, East Sac County 13
Unity Christian 35, Cherokee, Washington 21
Urbandale 30, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0
Valley, West Des Moines 35, Waukee 6
Van Meter 77, Panorama, Panora 0
WACO, Wayland 42, Iowa Valley, Marengo 6
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, AGWSR, Ackley 0
West Branch 51, Louisa-Muscatine 6
West Central, Maynard 54, Clarksville 52
West Hancock, Britt 55, West Fork, Sheffield 6
West Lyon, Inwood 21, Central Lyon 14
Western Christian 31, Ridge View 12
Wilton 24, Durant-Bennett 22
Woodward-Granger 42, Eagle Grove 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
