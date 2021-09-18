Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Christian 35, St. Aloysius 6
Amite School 36, Enterprise Lincoln 14
Amory 38, North Pontotoc 7
Baldwyn 10, East Webster 7, 2OT
Belmont 47, Hatley 0
Benton Academy 14, Clinton Christian Academy 7
Biggersville 46, Walnut 8
Bogue Chitto 7, Mize 0
Brookhaven 18, McComb 8
Calhoun Aca. 54, Kemper Aca. 0
Canton 19, Callaway 14
Canton Academy 42, Hillcrest Christian 8
Cathedral 41, Pisgah 14
Central Hinds Aca. 43, Riverfield, La. 27
Central Holmes 24, Delta Streets 6
Charleston 38, Pelahatchie 8
Christian Collegiate 66, Discovery Christian 0
Clarkdale 42, Sebastopol 14
Columbia 56, West Marion 0
Copiah Aca. 45, Brookhaven Academy 7
Crystal Springs 54, Wilkinson County 6
D'Iberville 27, Picayune 13
ECS, Tenn. 8, Olive Branch 7
East Marion 45, Jefferson County 28
East Union 42, Eupora 34
Enterprise Clarke 40, Stringer 0
Ethel 43, East Rankin Aca. 0
Forest 21, Northeast Lauderdale 14
Gautier 30, Moss Point 26
Greene County 49, St. Martin 48
Greenville Christian 48, Oak Grove 41
Grenada 27, DeSoto Central 20
Gulfport 34, Germantown 13
Hancock 42, Lanier 8
Hartfield Academy 47, Bayou Aca. 0
Heritage Academy 30, Starkville Aca. 0
Houston 46, Corinth 24
Humphreys Aca. 46, Deer Creek School 18
Indianola Aca. 46, Washington School 6
J.Z. George 12, Holly Springs 8
Kossuth 38, Tishomingo County 12
LR Christian, Ark. 59, Center Hill 0
Lafayette 34, Oxford 23
Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 53, Hernando 28
Lawrence County 32, Taylorsville 20
Leake Aca. 23, Simpson Aca. 14
Lutcher, La. 62, West Harrison 34
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 35, Jackson Aca. 7
Magee 32, Collins 6
Mantachie 42, Thrasher 0
Marshall Aca. 14, North Delta 7
McEvans 16, Humphreys 6
Mendenhall 34, Jefferson Davis County 27
Meridian 41, Hattiesburg 35
Nanih Waiya 10, French Camp 0
Neshoba Central 48, Holmes County Central 14
New Albany 42, Booneville 14
New Hope 24, Itawamba AHS 0
Newton County 28, Union 6
North Pike 33, Leake Central 0
Northeast Jones 27, South Jones 6
Okolona 28, Hamilton 8
Park Place Christian Academy 19, Wayne Aca. 16
Pascagoula 49, Vancleave 28
Pass Christian 17, St. Stanislaus 7
Pearl 47, Biloxi 21
Poplarville 35, Terry 16
Quitman 41, Kemper County 33
Raleigh 26, Seminary 13
Raymond 34, Yazoo County 14
Resurrection Catholic 30, St. Patrick 0
Richland 20, Franklin Co. 12
Richton 6, Puckett 0
Ridgeland 42, Provine 0
Sacred Heart 34, Salem 6
Saltillo 29, Pontotoc 26
Scott Central 26, Bay Springs 12
Senatobia 28, Ripley 6
Simmons 50, O'Bannon 0
Smithville 33, Alcorn Central 20
South Panola 24, Clarksdale 20
South Pontotoc 22, Bruce 6
Southaven 22, Lake Cormorant 20
St. Joseph-Greenville 36, Carroll Aca. 0
Starkville 28, Louisville 23
Stone 50, Forrest Co. AHS 28
Sumrall 28, Pearl River Central 21
Tupelo 38, Columbus 14
Tylertown 22, South Pike 0
Vicksburg 46, Forest Hill 0
Water Valley 21, Calhoun City 20
Wayne County 28, George County 14
West Lauderdale 49, Southeast Lauderdale 15
West Lowndes 58, Noxapater 0
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 32, Newton Co. Aca. 0
Winona 57, Philadelphia 14
Winston Aca. 34, Winona Christian 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cleveland Central vs. North Panola, ccd.
Potts Camp vs. Strayhorn, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments