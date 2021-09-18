Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Animas 56, Carrizozo 6

Bayfield, Colo. 46, Aztec 25

Belen 20, Piedra Vista 14, OT

Bloomfield 28, Miyamura 14

Cleveland 70, Artesia 29

Clint Mountain View, Texas 26, Hatch Valley 0

Crownpoint 12, Newcomb 0

Denver City, Texas 35, Lovington 7

Eunice 35, Dexter 7

Farmington 38, Durango, Colo. 17

Farwell, Texas 49, Texico 18

Gateway Christian def. Mountainair, forfeit

Goddard 30, Hobbs 27

La Cueva 35, Sandia 0

Las Cruces 35, Mayfield 14

Logan 52, Alamo-Navajo 0

Los Alamos 51, Gallup 0

Los Lunas 26, Cibola 19

Moriarty 7, Bernalillo 6

Mosquero/Roy 55, Shiprock Northwest 0

Pojoaque 50, Thoreau 0

Ramah 64, Elida 19

Roswell 21, Carlsbad 14

Ruidoso 28, Cobre 2

Santa Fe Indian 40, McCurdy 34

Socorro 20, Estancia 0

St. Pius X 21, Portales 20

Taos 53, Shiprock 0

Tatum 68, Dulce 0

Tohatchi 26, Cuba 25

Volcano Vista 28, Albuquerque High 0

West Mesa 55, Rio Grande 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

