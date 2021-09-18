Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bigfork 20, Jefferson (Boulder) 19

Billings Central 37, Havre 7

Billings West 42, Great Falls 0

Bozeman 31, Belgrade 0

Browning 40, East Helena 22

Butte 48, Kalispell Flathead 7

Chinook 50, Hays-Lodgepole 14

Circle 30, Broadus 14

Columbia Falls 48, Libby 0

Columbus 48, Baker 0

Dillon 36, Sidney 14

Eureka 36, Cut Bank 7

Fairfield 22, Whitehall 14

Fairview 62, Lodge Grass 20

Flint Creek 76, St. Ignatius 62

Fort Benton 27, Belt 20

Frenchtown 47, Corvallis 6

Glasgow 50, Colstrip 0

Great Falls Russell 56, Billings Skyview 14

Hamilton 49, Butte Central 14

Hardin 42, Livingston 24

Helena 63, Missoula Hellgate 6

Helena Capital 49, Missoula Big Sky 0

Laurel 28, Lewistown (Fergus) 21

Malta 41, Shepherd 12

Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 16, Huntley Project 6

Miles City 42, Glendive 24

Missoula Loyola 39, Conrad 12

Missoula Sentinel 29, Kalispell Glacier 21

Park City 52, Lone Peak 14

Polson 62, Ronan 8

Red Lodge 16, Big Timber 7

Richey-Lambert 56, Gardiner 0

Roundup 28, Wolf Point 27, OT

Shelby 68, Harlem 6

Sheridan 49, Absarokee 8

Thompson Falls 49, Clark Fork 0

Three Forks 33, Anaconda 7

Valley Christian def. Reed Point-Rapelje, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Forsyth vs. St. Labre, ccd.

Jordan vs. Fromberg, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

