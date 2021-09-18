Brewers rally to top Cubs 8-5, move closer to division title

Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong reacts to his double in front of Chicago Cubs' Matt Duffy during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP

Kolten Wong hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers moved closer to a playoff berth by beating the Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Friday night.

The Brewers’ magic number for wrapping up the NL Central title fell to four. Their magic number for clinching a fourth consecutive postseason appearance shrank to two.

Milwaukee scored four runs off reliever Rowan Wick (0-1) in the eighth to come from behind and beat the Cubs for the 10th straight time. The Brewers’ only longer winning streak over a single opponent in franchise history came in 2008, when they won 12 in a row against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

One night after blowing a 7-0 lead in a 17-8 loss to Philadelphia, the Cubs squandered an early 4-0 advantage.

The Brewers trailed 5-4 in the eighth until Lorenzo Cain tied the game with a two-out single that brought home Luis Urías, who had reached on a one-out single and advanced to second on Daniel Vogelbach’s two-out walk.

Pablo Reyes, who ran for Vogelbach, headed to third on Cain’s single and barely made it ahead of right fielder Trayce Thompson’s throw.

After Luke Maile walked to load the bases, Wong hit a 3-2 pitch into center to bring home Reyes and Cain. Dillon Maples replaced Wick and threw a wild pitch that allowed Maile to score from third.

Wong went 3 for 5 and Urías drove in three runs. Frank Schwindel hit a solo shot for the Cubs, the first homer Brewers starter Adrian Houser had allowed since June 26.

Milwaukee’s Aaron Ashby (3-0) struck out five and allowed three hits in three innings of shutout relief. Josh Hader worked the ninth for his 32nd save in 33 opportunities.

Alfonso Rivas and Sergio Alcantara hit RBI singles during a four-run outburst in the fourth inning that enabled the Cubs to break a scoreless tie.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Brewers scored three in the bottom half as Christian Yelich singled home Wong, and Urías hit a two-run single. The Brewers threatened to do even more damage as they loaded the bases with one out, but Cain lined into an inning-ending double play.

Chicago extended the lead to 5-3 in the fifth on Schwindel’s homer. The Brewers answered in the bottom half as Urías drew a bases-loaded walk from Codi Heuer, who ended the inning by striking out Jace Peterson.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Manuel Rodriguez went on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, likely ending his season. Rodriguez is 3-3 with a 6.11 ERA in 20 relief appearances.

Brewers: Manager Craig Counsell said the Brewers are hoping OF Avisaíl García can return to action Saturday and that SS Willy Adames can be activated Monday. García hasn’t played since Tuesday due to back trouble. Adames went on the injured list Sept. 5 with a left quadriceps strain.

UP NEXT

All-Star RHP Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.25 ERA) makes his first start since teaming with Hader on a no-hitter last weekend as this three-game series continues Saturday. LHP Justin Steele (3-3, 4.17) pitches for the Cubs.

Burnes pitched the first eight innings and Hader worked the ninth in a 3-0 victory Saturday at Cleveland that marked the second no-hitter in Brewers history. Juan Nieves threw one against Baltimore on April 15, 1987.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee