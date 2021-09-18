Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Kelowna
Rockets 7, Royals 3
First Period
1. Kelowna, McMillen 1 (unassisted) 2:10 (sh).
2. Kelowna, Graham 1 (Cristall) 3:04.
3. Kelowna, Wightman 1 (Kovacevic) 3:48.
4. Victoria, Schuurman 1 (unassisted) 14:42.
5. Kelowna, Szturc 1 (DeSouza, Carmichael) 15:23.
Penalties — Cristall Kel (high sticking) 0:55; Quiring Kel (tripping) 3:58; Pacheco Kel (interference) 8:48; Pacheco Kel (cross checking) 11:01; Shipley Vic (slashing) 16:42.
Second Period
6. Victoria, Newman 1 (Wilson, Misskey) 17:31 (pp).
7. Kelowna, Cousins 1 (Carmichael) 18:25.
Penalties — McMillen Kel (roughing) 3:06; DeSouza Kel (roughing) 12:14; Kipkie Vic (hooking) 13:50; Graham Kel (tripping) 17:10.
Third Period
8. Kelowna, Cristall 1 (Graham, Lee) 5:28.
9. Kelowna, Babcock 1 (Graham) 8:14.
10. Victoria, Schuurman 2 (unassisted) 10:52.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Victoria: Wraneschitz (L, ), Palmer (7:08 third, 4 shots, 3 saves). Kelowna: Schwebius (W, ), Cristiano (0:00 third, 9 shots, 8 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 1-7; Kelowna: 0-2.
Referees — Ryan O'Keefe, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Zach Anderson, Dustin Minty.
Attendance — 1,695 at Kelowna.
Comments