Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop McNamara 22, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 0

Bowie 41, Bladensburg 0

Catonsville 34, Towson 0

Central 46, Potomac 0

Damascus 7, John F. Kennedy 0

Dunbar 48, Mergenthaler 46

Fort Hill 69, Oakland Southern 0

Franklin 56, Dulaney 18

Georgetown Prep 34, Woodberry Forest, Va. 21

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Gilman 24, Boys Latin 21

Harford Tech 30, Parkville 28

North Point 33, Westlake 12

Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 29, Pasadena Chesapeake 26

Wicomico 27, Easton 24

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service