Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Viera 44, East River 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Miami vs. Miami Edison, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Viera 44, East River 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Miami vs. Miami Edison, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
There’s a lot for USC to improve on, but “I did see a lot of signs of a team that has a chance to be a good football team.”KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments