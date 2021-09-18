COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY: OSU’s Henderson runs for 277 yards

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, left, cuts upfield against Tulsa defensive back Travon Fuller during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

STARS

—Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington, set a FCS record for passing yards in a half with 487, finishing with 542 yards overall and six TDs in a 62-56 win over Western Illinois.

—Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana, threw for 444 yards and four TDs in a 56-10 win over Central Connecticut.

—KJ Jefferson, Arkansas, threw for a career-high 366 yards and tied a career high with three TDs to lead the No. 20 Razorbacks to a 45-10 win over Georgia Southern.

—Dylan Morris, Washington, passed for 367 yards and three TDs, and the Huskies rebounded from two disappointing losses with a 52-3 win over Arkansas State.

—Aaron Shampklin, Harvard, ran for 183 yards and two TDs in a 44-9 win over Georgetown.

—Payton Thorne, Michigan State, passed for 261 yards and four TDs as the Spartans extended their unbeaten start by topping No. 24 Miami 38-17.

—Sean Tucker, Syracuse, scored five touchdowns and the Orange defeated Albany 62-24.

—Tyler Goodson, Iowa, ran for a career-high 153 yards and three TDs to help the No. 5 Hawkeyes beat Kent State 30-7.

—DJ Irons, Akron, threw three TD passes and ran for another score in a 35-14 victory over Bryant.

—Cole Smith, Princeton, passed for 412 yards and three TDs in a 32-0 win over Lehigh.

—Kasim Hill, Rhode Island, threw for 321 and accounted for four TDs in a 45-24 win over Brown.

—Trey Potts, Minnesota, ran for 121 yards and three TDs, and the Gophers won their 21st straight nonconference game by beating the Buffaloes 30-0.

___

TIDE TOPS GATORS

Bryce Young’s first collegiate road start was a rousing success, a three-touchdown performance that helped top-ranked Alabama hold off No. 11 Florida 31-29.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide stopped a 2-point conversion with 3:10 left and extended its winning streak to 17, making it 32 in a row against teams from the SEC’s Eastern Division.

The Gators have dropped eight straight in the series and fell to 0-5 against No. 1-ranked teams at Florida Field.

This one was closer than oddsmakers and just about everyone else expected, with 14 1/2-point underdog Florida having a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes despite playing without dynamic backup quarterback Anthony Richardson.

___

NUMBERS

9_Years since Rutgers started 3-0 before this season.

13_Years since Oregon State's last shutout before a 42-0 win over FCS opponent Idaho.

44_Years since Minnesota's last road shutout against a Power Five team before beating Colorado 30-0.

___

ANNIVERSARY GAME

Oklahoma and Nebraska played as if they were trying to uphold the history of the rivalry.

Spencer Rattler passed for a touchdown and ran for another, and No. 3 Oklahoma held on to beat Nebraska 23-16.

Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the “Game of the Century” — No. 1 Nebraska’s 35-31 win over No. 2 Oklahoma in 1971 — the teams rewarded their nostalgic fans with a competitive contest. The programs had a fierce, yet respectful rivalry in the Big Eight and Big 12, with Nebraska winning five national titles and Oklahoma claiming four between 1970 and 2000.

It was their first meeting since 2010 — right before Nebraska left the Big 12 for the Big Ten — and much closer than expected.