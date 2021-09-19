Eovaldi scheduled to start for Boston against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (47-101, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (85-65, second in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Alexander Wells (1-3, 7.76 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.47 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 180 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -326, Orioles +263; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cedric Mullins and the Orioles will take on the Red Sox Sunday.

The Red Sox are 46-29 in home games in 2020. Boston has hit 200 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads them with 34, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Orioles have gone 24-50 away from home. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .362.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-3. Tanner Houck notched his first victory and Xander Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Mike Baumann took his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 34 home runs and is slugging .536.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 67 extra base hits and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .270 batting average, 2.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles: 2-8, .226 batting average, 8.58 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar).