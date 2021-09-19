Happ expected to start as Cardinals host the Padres

San Diego Padres (76-72, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (78-69, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Jake Arrieta (5-13, 7.05 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Cardinals: J.A. Happ (9-8, 6.00 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -129, Padres +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and San Diego will square off on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 41-33 in home games in 2020. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .361.

The Padres are 32-41 in road games. San Diego is slugging .397 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .625.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-2. Justin Miller earned his first victory and Tyler O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Emilio Pagan took his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 160 hits and has 88 RBIs.

Adam Frazier leads the Padres with 161 hits and has 40 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, .249 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Padres: 3-7, .234 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).