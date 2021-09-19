Hill expected to start for the Mets against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (76-72, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-77, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-7, 3.33 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Mets: Rich Hill (6-7, 3.88 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -123, Phillies +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Philadelphia will play on Sunday.

The Mets are 43-33 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.7 RBIs per game this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 87 total runs batted in.

The Phillies are 34-40 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .412 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .625 slugging percentage, including 72 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-3. Aaron Nola secured his eighth victory and Jean Segura went 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Carlos Carrasco took his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 33 home runs and is slugging .511.

Harper leads the Phillies with 72 extra base hits and is batting .312.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .232 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Connor Brogdon: (groin), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Travis Jankowski: (foot), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).