Barria scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Houston

Houston Astros (88-61, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-77, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (10-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Angels: Jaime Barria (2-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +187, Astros -222; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Houston will square off on Monday.

The Angels are 38-37 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .304, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .343.

The Astros have gone 41-33 away from home. The Houston offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, Yuli Gurriel leads the team with a mark of .314.

The Astros won the last meeting 3-1. Lance McCullers Jr. earned his 12th victory and Kyle Tucker went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Jose Quijada took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 44 home runs and is batting .255.

Gurriel leads the Astros with 154 hits and is batting .314.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Astros: 7-3, .293 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (hamstring), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (hand), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Jake Odorizzi: (foot), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Kyle Tucker: (shoulder), Michael Brantley: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).