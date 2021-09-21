Sports

Denton Guyer moves up after winning Texas 6A top-10 matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 4, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (3-0) Idle 1

2 Katy (4-0) W: The Woodlands, 21-14 2

3 Southlake Carroll (4-0) W: Arlington Martin, 31-7 3

4 Denton Guyer (4-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 46-35 5

5 Duncanville (2-1) W: DeSoto, 42-21 7

6 Humble Atascocita (3-1) L: Denton Guyer, 46-35 4

7 Katy Tompkins (4-0) W: League City Clear Creek, 57-7 8

8 Rockwall-Heath (3-1) W: McKinney North, 70-35 9

9 Spring Westfield (3-0) Idle 12

10 Galena Park North Shore (3-1) W: Klein Oak, 58-34 13

11 Spring (3-0) Idle 14

12 Rockwall (3-1) L: Dallas Highland Park, 52-31 6

13 Lake Travis (3-1) W: San Marcos, 45-6 10

14 Allen (3-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 49-28 15

15 SA Northside Brennan (4-0) W: SA Northside Warren, 48-21 16

16 Arlington Martin (2-2) L: Southlake Carroll, 31-7 11

17 Euless Trinity (3-1) W: FW Boswell, 55-20 17

18 Cibolo Steele (4-0) W: SA East Central, 49-7 18

19 Cypress Bridgeland (3-0) Idle 19

20 League City Clear Falls (4-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 37-21 21

21 Midland Legacy (2-1) Idle 23

22 Lewisville (3-0) Idle 24

23 Cypress Park (4-0) W: Cy Springs, 62-7 25

24 Austin Vandegrift (4-0) W: Round Rock Stony Point, 56-21 NR

25 Houston King (4-0) W: Huntsville, 49-6 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (3-1) W: Denton, 55-28 1

2 College Station (4-0) W: New Caney Porter, 45-3 2

3 Dallas Highland Park (3-1) W: Rockwall, 52-31 4

4 Manvel (3-1) W: Rosenberg Terry, 41-6 3

5 CC Veterans Memorial (4-0) W: Victoria East, 63-22 5

6 Longview (3-1) W: Bryant (Ark), 24-21 6

7 Colleyville Heritage (2-1) Idle 7

8 Frisco Lone Star (3-1) W: Frisco Independence, 38-21 8

9 Amarillo Tascosa (3-1) W: San Angelo Central, 46-28 9

10 Katy Paetow (4-0) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 65-0 10

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Aledo (4-0) W: Burleson, 56-14 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) W: Houston Northside, 72-0 2

3 Lucas Lovejoy (4-0) W: Denison, 49-7 3

4 Ennis (4-0) W: Greenville, 28-0 6

5 Lubbock-Cooper (3-1) W: Lubbock Monterey, 28-21 8

6 Boerne Champion (4-0) W: Laredo United, 42-14 10

7 Dallas South Oak Cliff (2-1) W: Dallas Hillcrest, 63-7 NR

8 Huntsville (2-1) L: Houston King, 49-6 4

9 WF Rider (4-0) W: Odessa, 47-43 NR

10 Nederland (3-0) Idle NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Argyle (4-0) W: Waco La Vega, 17-14 1

2 CC Calallen (3-0) Idle 2

3 Austin LBJ (4-0) W: Liberty Hill, 41-34 3

4 Tyler Chapel Hill (4-0) W: Center, 59-21 5

5 Stephenville (4-0) W: Abilene Wylie, 37-7 6

6 El Campo (3-1) W: Wharton, 70-21 8

7 Waco La Vega (2-2) L: Argyle, 17-14 7

8 Paris (2-1) Idle 9

9 Springtown (4-0) W: Godley, 52-20 10

10 CC Miller (3-1) W: Brownsville Hanna, 62-28 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Carthage (2-0) Idle 1

2 Gilmer (4-0) W: Lindale, 49-35 2

3 Celina (3-1) W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-6 3

4 West Orange-Stark (2-1) W: Newton, 40-26 4

5 China Spring (4-0) W: Lampasas, 47-7 5

6 Bellville (4-0) W: Rockdale, 67-7 6

7 Van (4-0) W: Pittsburg, 49-12 9

8 Geronimo Navarro (3-1) W: Cuero, 29-27 NR

9 Cuero (3-1) L: Geronimo Navarro, 29-27 7

10 Wimberley (3-1) W: Fredericksburg, 30-16 8

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Tuscola Jim Ned (4-0) W: Cisco, 28-14 1

2 Brock (3-0) W: Iowa Park, 41-6 2

3 Tatum (4-0) W: Hughes Springs, 56-14 3

4 Hallettsville (3-1) W: Altair Rice Consolidated, 54-3 6

5 Vanderbilt Industrial (3-1) W: Tidehaven, 45-0 7

6 Yoakum (3-1) W: Needville, 41-4 8

7 Mount Vernon (3-0) Idle 9

8 West (4-0) W: Rogers, 35-28 10

9 Columbus (3-1) W: Edna, 40-21 NR

10 Grandview (3-1) L: Glen Rose, 54-24 4

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Franklin (4-0) W: Troy, 65-10 1

2 Gunter (4-0) W: Pilot Point, 59-6 2

3 Childress (3-0) W: Shallowater, 30-28 4

4 Holliday (4-0) W: Bells, 27-14 5

5 Newton (2-1) L: West Orange-Stark, 40-26 3

6 Waskom (3-1) W: Arp, 56-6 6

7 New London West Rusk (4-0) W: San Augustine, 62-7 7

8 Canadian (3-1) W: Perryton, 51-28 8

9 Abernathy (4-0) W: Post, 33-7 9

10 Idalou (4-0) W: Littlefield, 56-13 NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Refugio (4-0) W: Sabinal, 78-0 1

2 Shiner (4-0) W: Poth, 39-10 2

3 Timpson (3-0) W: Price Carlisle, 55-20 3

4 Crawford (4-0) W: Holland, 31-6 4

5 Cisco (3-1) L: Tuscola Jim Ned, 28-14 5

6 New Deal (4-0) W: Bovina, 70-0 7

7 Hawley (4-0) W: Winters, 49-0 8

8 Mason (3-1) L: Wall, 20-14 6

9 Beckville (4-0) W: West Sabine, 48-21 9

10 Forsan (4-0) W: McCamey, 48-27 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Mart (4-0) W: Whitney, 49-13 1

2 Windthorst (4-0) W: Seymour, 60-20 2

3 Muenster (4-0) W: Lubbock Trinity Christian, 35-24 3

4 Albany (3-0) W: Haskell, 62-0 4

5 Wellington (1-2) Idle 5

6 Stratford (3-1) L: Bushland, 21-14 6

7 Falls City (3-1) W: Flatonia, 36-0 8

8 Eldorado (3-0) W: Wink, 72-38 10

9 Burton (3-0) Idle NR

10 Vega (3-1) L: Spearman, 24-6 9

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 May (4-0) W: Evant, 63-6 1

2 Rankin (4-0) W: Leakey, 79-34 2

3 Sterling City (3-1) W: Gail Borden County, 52-0 3

4 Jonesboro (4-0) W: Blum, 45-0 5

5 Water Valley (4-0) W: Westbrook, 55-34 8

6 Abbott (4-0) W: Bellville Faith, 48-0 6

7 Springlake-Earth (3-1) W: O’Donnell, 75-28 7

8 Happy (3-1) W: Kress, 62-12 9

9 Westbrook (2-2) L: Water Valley, 55-34 4

10 Roby (3-0) Idle NR

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Matador Motley County (4-0) W: Crowell, 48-0 1

2 Strawn (4-0) W: Gorman, 60-15 2

3 Richland Springs (2-1) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 70-22 3

4 Calvert (1-0) W: Bryan Allen Academy, 52-32 4

5 Balmorhea (3-1) W: Marfa, 66-16 5

6 Follett (4-0) W: Wildorado, 52-6 6

7 Lamesa Klondike (4-0) W: Meadow, 45-0 7

8 Jayton (4-0) W: Turkey Valley, 53-40 8

9 Anton (3-0) Idle 9

10 Throckmorton (3-0) W: Blackwell, 40-32 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Austin Regents (3-0) Idle 1

2 Houston Kinkaid (4-0) W: Katy St. John XXIII, 56-6 4

3 Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1) W: Argyle Liberty Chrristian, 45-14 3

4 Grapevine Faith Christian (4-0) W: Nevada Community, 41-7 NR

5 FW Nolan (2-2) W: Midland Christian, 48-28 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Waco Live Oak (4-0) W: McKinney Cornerstone, 94-48 1

2 Austin Veritas (4-0) W: Austin Texas School for the Deaf, 84-58 2

3 Bulverde Bracken Christian (3-0) W: SA Jubilee, 54-6 4

4 Marble Falls Faith (3-0) Idle 5

5 Austin Texas School for the Deaf (2-1) L: Austin Veritas, 84-58 3

