Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Maryland School for the Deaf 50, Hancock 0
North Hagerstown 42, Tuscarora 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Maryland School for the Deaf 50, Hancock 0
North Hagerstown 42, Tuscarora 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for most by a catcher in a season to highlight the opener, then the Kansas City Royals completed a doubleheader sweep by beating the Cleveland Indians 4-2.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments