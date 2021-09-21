Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-22, 27-29, 25-16, 25-17
Elkhorn def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-22, 25-10
Fairbury def. Beatrice, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23
Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17
Winside def. Walthill, 25-10, 25-7, 25-15
Malcolm Triangular=
Malcolm def. Palmyra, 25-13, 25-18
York def. Malcolm, 25-23, 25-11
York def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-14
Maywood-Hayes center Tournament=
Championship=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arthur County, 25-12, 25-21
Consolation=
South Platte def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 25-23
First Round=
Arthur County def. South Platte, 25-23, 25-21
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hi-Line, 25-13, 25-16
___
