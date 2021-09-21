Sports

Jo Lasorda, widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager, dies at 91

The Associated Press

FULLERTON, Calif.

Jo Lasorda, the widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, has died. She was 91.

She died Monday night at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

The former Joan Miller met Tommy Lasorda at a minor league baseball game in her hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, where he was playing for the Spinners. They wed on April 14, 1950, a union that lasted 70 years until Tommy’s death last January at age 93.

Lasorda is survived by daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily, as well as sister Gladys Reeves of Greenville. She was preceded in death by son Tom Jr.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Entertainment

Marshall to unveil statue of Hal Greer next month

September 21, 2021 10:25 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service