Patino expected to start for the Rays against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (85-66, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (93-59, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather (0-1, 1.23 ERA, .96 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (4-3, 4.74 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Toronto will meet on Wednesday.

The Rays are 48-29 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay is averaging 5.0 RBIs per game this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 100 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 42-35 on the road. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .330 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .404.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 4-2. Alek Manoah notched his seventh victory and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Nick Anderson registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .492.

Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 81 extra base hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by six runs

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Blue Jays: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (neck), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Wander Franco: (hamstring).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Hyun Jin Ryu: (neck), David Phelps: (right lat), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).