Marquez expected to start for the Rockies against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (97-54, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (70-80, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (14-4, 2.39 ERA, .95 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (12-10, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +181, Dodgers -218; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Los Angeles will play on Wednesday.

The Rockies are 45-28 on their home turf. Colorado is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. C.J. Cron leads the team with 85 total runs batted in.

The Dodgers are 45-31 on the road. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Mookie Betts with a mark of .372.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-4. Kenley Jansen earned his third victory and Max Muncy went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Los Angeles. Jhoulys Chacin took his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .479.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .537.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .268 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (rib), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).