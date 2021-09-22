Wheeler expected to start for Philadelphia against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (48-103, fifth in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (77-74, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (2-10, 6.93 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (14-9, 2.83 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 231 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -304, Orioles +249; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Baltimore will square off on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 43-33 on their home turf. Philadelphia is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with 80 total runs batted in.

The Orioles have gone 25-52 away from home. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .302, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .362.

The Phillies won the last meeting 3-2. Ian Kennedy earned his third victory and J.T. Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Cesar Valdez took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 73 extra base hits and is batting .311.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 169 hits and is batting .299.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Orioles: 2-8, .218 batting average, 7.48 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Connor Brogdon: (groin), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Travis Jankowski: (foot), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), DJ Stewart: (knee), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar).