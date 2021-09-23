Przybylko leads Philadelphia into matchup with Atlanta United FC after 2-goal game

Atlanta United FC (9-7-9) vs. Philadelphia Union (9-7-8)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +111, Atlanta United FC +218, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Kacper Przybylko leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Atlanta United FC after a two-goal performance against Orlando City SC.

The Union compiled a 14-4-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 10-0-1 in home games. Philadelphia scored 49 goals last season, averaging 2.1 per game.

Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall and 2-6-2 on the road a season ago. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago, averaging one per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Ilsinho (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Ronald Hernandez, Amar Sejdic (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured).