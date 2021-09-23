Nola scheduled to start for Philadelphia against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-94, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (78-74, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Connor Overton (0-0, .00 ERA, .77 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 4.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 211 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -278, Pirates +227; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will square off on Thursday.

The Phillies are 44-33 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .409 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .618 slugging percentage, including 73 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Pirates are 23-53 in road games. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .374.

The Phillies won the last meeting 15-4. Kyle Gibson earned his seventh victory and J.T. Realmuto went 5-for-6 with two doubles and four RBIs for Philadelphia. Mitch Keller took his eighth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 33 home runs and is batting .311.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .510.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Pirates: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Connor Brogdon: (groin), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow), Jacob Stallings: (concussion).