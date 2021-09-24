Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Wilson Fike 41, South Johnston 32
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Wilson Fike 41, South Johnston 32
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The Herald’s Week 5 high school football scoreboard: Stay in-the-know on scores and recaps as the high school football action unfolds across York, Chester and Lancaster counties tonight.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments