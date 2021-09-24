Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Centerpoint 21, Fouke 8
Osceola def. Corning, forfeit
Prescott 2, Horatio 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
