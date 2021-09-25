Friday’s Scores

Sports

PREP FOOTBALL=

Absarokee 61, Ennis 16

Bainville 54, Jordan 19

Belt 60, Cascade 12

Big Sandy 56, Heart Butte 6

Big Timber 25, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 19, OT

Bigfork 54, Whitehall 6

Billings Central 54, Livingston 0

Billings West 48, Belgrade 3

Bridger 44, Broadview-Lavina 19

Broadus 47, Poplar 8

Browning 34, Ronan 32

Butte 24, Missoula Big Sky 0

Charlo 60, Plains 0

Chinook 61, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 14

Columbus 26, Jefferson (Boulder) 14

Custer-Hysham 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 6

Dillon 27, Frenchtown 21

Fairfield 59, Conrad 12

Fairview 56, Mon-Dak 25

Flint Creek 56, Victor 6

Florence 44, Anaconda 3

Glasgow 36, Cut Bank 6

Great Falls 27, Gallatin 22

Great Falls Russell 36, Billings Senior 12

Hamilton 49, Stevensville 12

Huntley Project 50, Roundup 2

Joliet 42, Twin Bridges 6

Kalispell Glacier 21, Helena Capital 7

Laurel 42, Hardin 0

Lewistown (Fergus) 37, Sidney 7

Malta 54, Wolf Point 20

Miles City 40, Havre 0

Missoula Loyola 10, Eureka 6

Missoula Sentinel 27, Helena 6

Plentywood 58, Forsyth 6

Polson 49, Libby 14

Red Lodge 14, Baker 8

Richey-Lambert 49, Savage 0

Shelby 58, Hays-Lodgepole 14

Shields Valley 38, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 14

Thompson Falls 62, Seeley-Swan 6

Townsend 35, Three Forks 0

Whitefish 44, East Helena 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

