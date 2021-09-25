Braves to face Padres on the road

Atlanta Braves (81-72, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (78-76, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-5, 3.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Padres: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Padres Saturday.

The Padres are 45-34 in home games in 2020. San Diego has a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Adam Frazier with an average of .299.

The Braves are 44-35 on the road. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .377.

The Braves won the last meeting 4-0. Max Fried secured his 13th victory and Dansby Swanson went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Reiss Knehr took his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .624.

Austin Riley ranks second on the Braves with 32 home runs and has 98 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .290 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 5-5, .257 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (thumb).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Adam Duvall: (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).