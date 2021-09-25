Sports

Smith, Princeton defense handcuff Stetson in another shutout

The Associated Press

PRINCETON, N.J.

Cole Smith threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores to help Princeton beat Stetson 63-0 on Saturday.

The Tigers (2-0) have outscored the opposition 95-0 to start the season. The last time the Tigers didn’t allow a point in two straight games was in 1965, beating Colgate 27-0 and Penn 51-0.

The 63-point outing was Princeton’s highest scoring point total since a 65-22 win at Brown on Oct. 19, 2019.

Jacob Birmelin, Dylan Classi and Andrei Iosivas each caught a touchdown passe from Smith.

John Seter threw for 83 yards for Stetson (2-1). The Hatters hadn't been shutout since Sept. 13, 2014 when Mercer beat them 49-0.

