After Laver Cup loss, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading home

Team World's John Isner, of the USA, reacts after losing a point against Team Europe's Alexander Zverev, of Germany, as Team Europe's captain Bjorn Borg, right, applauds during Laver Cup tennis, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) AP

Nick Kyrgios doesn’t expect to remain on tour for too many more years and said he probably won’t play in the Laver Cup again.

The Australian spoke to reporters Saturday after losing in straight sets to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas as Team Europe went up 9-1 over Team World.

“As long as I’m on the court, I will try and give my best, but I’m not going to lie and say that I’m going to plan to play four or five more years on tour,” the 26-year-old Kyrgios said. “That’s just not me.”

Kyrgios said the three-day exhibition at the arena that hosts the NBA’s Celtics and NHL’s Bruins “definitely” will be his last event of 2021. He will head home; his mother “is not doing too well with her health,” Kyrgios said.

He was beaten by French Open runner-up Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4, before Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany added to Team Europe’s lead by defeating John Isner of the U.S. in a match tiebreaker 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 10-5.

At night, U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev of Russia made Team Europe 6-0 in singles matches so far with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Denis Shapovalov of Canada. That was to be followed by a doubles match pitting Kyrgios and Isner against Andrey Rublev of Russia and Tsitsipas.

The first team to reach 13 points wins the Laver Cup. Each victory is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, three on Sunday.