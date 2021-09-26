Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Roane County 22, Buffalo 3
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Roane County 22, Buffalo 3
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Jordan Myers ran for four touchdowns and Jake Constantine was efficient throwing ball and had a scoring pass and Rice beat Texas Southern 48-34.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments