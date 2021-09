HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Saskatoon

Read Next

North Carolina State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion in the second overtime to beat ninth-ranked Clemson 27-21 on Saturday, an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race and deals a huge blow to the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes.

Uiagagelei slightly overthrew Justyn Ross near the goal line to end it. Red-clad fans poured onto the field to celebrate N.C. State’s first win in the series in a decade.