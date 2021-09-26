Buksa, Revs beat Orlando City 2-1, extend unbeaten streak

Adam Buksa scored in the ninth minute and Matt Turner stopped a penalty kick in the 75th to help the New England Revolution beat Orlando City 2-1 on Saturday night.

Tajon Buchanan play a low entry that was deflected into the net by Orlando City’s Rodrigo Schlegel — who was battling for position with Buksa in front of the net — for an own goal that gave New England a 2-1 lead in the 35th minute.

New England (19-4-5) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games. The Revolution have and MLS-leading 62 points; no other team went into Saturday with more than 46.

Orlando City (10-8-8) has been outscored 10-3 during its current three-game losing streak.

Buksa volleyed a long arcing entry by Gustavo Bou, bouncing it off the ground and into the net to open the scoring. Daryl Dike blasted a right-footer that powered through the outstretched hand of Turner to pull Orlando City even at 1-1 in the 18th minute.

WHITECAPS 1, FC DALLAS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored a goal in his second consecutive game and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat FC Dallas.

Vancouver (8-9-9) has just one loss in its last 13 games.

White flicked home a header off an entry pass played by Russell Teibert to give the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute. The 25-year White scored for Vancouver in its 1-1 tie with last Sunday.

Dallas (6-12-9) is winless in its last five games.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

RAPIDS 0, TORONTO FC 0, TIE

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Will Yarbrough had two saves to help the Colorado Rapids tie Toronto FC.

Colorado (12-4-9), which had 62% possession, is unbeaten in 11 straight games dating to a 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake on July 24.

Yarbrough is tied with Nashville’s Joe Willis for the MLS lead with 10 shutouts this season.

Toronto (4-15-7) has just one win — a 2-1 victory over Nashville last Saturday — in its last 11 games.

MINNESOTA UNITED 2, DYNAMO 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Robin Lod scored the fastest goal in franchise history, Ethan Finlay also had a goal and Minnesota United beat the Houston Dynamo.

Lod slipped behind the defense and put away a one-touch shot — off a pass by Franco Fragapane — to open the scoring just 51 seconds into the game. Adrien Hunou’s goal in the second minute of a 1-0 win over Portland on June 26 had been the fastest goal in Minnesota United history.

Finlay scored in the 17th minute to make it 2-0.

Tyler Miller had a career-high tying eight saves for Minnesota (10-8-7).

Houston (5-11-11) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

RED BULLS 1, NEW YORK CITY FC 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Omir Fernandez scored a goal, Carlos Miguel Coronel had four saves and the New York Red Bulls beat New York City FC 1-0.

Kyle Duncan slipped an entry pass between the legs of a defender to the center of the area where Fernandez put away a first-timer to give the Red Bulls (8-11-6) a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.

Coronel has nine shutouts this season.

New York City (11-9-6) has just one win in its last six games.

D.C. UNITED 4, FC CINCINNATI 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Arriola scored two goals, Steven Birnbaum added a goal and an assist and D.C. United beat FC Cincinnati.

Arriola tapped in a cross by Julian Gressel to open the scoring in the seventh minute, Birnbaum flicked in a header off a free kick by Gressel in the 21st and before Arriola blasted a one-touch shot — off a deflected ball-in by Gressel — to give D.C. United (11-11-4) a 3-0 lead in the 41st minute.

Birnbaum scored in the 72nd to make it 4-0.

Cincinnati’s Brandon Vázquez subbed on in the 80th minute and, moments later, scored his first goal of the season and Luciano Acosta scored in the 84th to make it 4-2.

Cincinnati (4-13-8) has lost three consecutive games.

CREW 2, MONTREAL 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored twice and the Columbus Crew kept its playoff hopes alive by defeating Montreal.

The Crew (9-11-7) moved into ninth place in the Eastern Conference, a point behind Atlanta for the final berth. Montreal (10-9-7) remains in sixth.

Zardes’ initial goal, the 50th of his career with the Crew, came in the 44th minute when he ran past the defense to redirect a cross from Derrick Etienne. His second made it 2-0 in the 62nd.

Evan Bush, in just his third game with Columbus, made four saves against the team he was with for nine seasons but lost his bid for a shutout in extra time when Montreal put a shot off the post and the loose ball dinged around until Romell Quioto nudged it in.

EARTHQUAKES 2, LAFC 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Benjamin Kikanovic and Javier López each scored a goal and San Jose beat Los Angeles FC.

The Earthquakes (8-9-9) have won two straight and are tied with LAFC (9-11-6) and Vancouver (8-8-9), each three points behind seventh-place Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference standings.

Kikanovic broke through three defenders and past goalkeeper Tomás Romero for an easy tap in the 3rd minute. Two minutes into the second half, Marcos López crossed to Javier López, who fired his left-footed shot into the back of the net.

LAFC has lost two straight following three consecutive wins.