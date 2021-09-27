Quenton Nelson, A.J. Brown, James White headline injuries

New England Patriots running back James White (28) is carted off the field after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) AP

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown and New England Patriots running back James White were among the NFL’s most notable injuries in Week 3.

The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers briefly lost four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski in the second half of a 34-24 to the Los Angeles Rams. Gronkowski returned but Tampa cornerback Jamel Dean didn't come back after exiting in the first half with a knee injury, the latest blow to a depleted secondary.

Packers All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams took a hard hit to the helmet in the fourth quarter of Green Bay's 30-28 win at San Francisco but quickly returned following a short evaluation and made two clutch catches on the winning drive. Adams spent more time on the ground after the hit than he did in the medical tent.

Nelson was carted off with a right ankle injury early in the second quarter of a 25-16 loss to Tennessee. The Colts also lost rookie defensive end Kwity Paye to a hamstring injury. Quarterback Carson Wentz played the entire game despite two sprained ankles but was limited in the pocket and didn’t rush once.

Brown hurt a hamstring early and watched the second half in shorts and a T-shirt. Titans rookie outside linebacker Rashad Weaver was carted to the locker room late in the third quarter after not being able to put any weight on his right leg.

White was carted off the field early in the second quarter with a hip injury after landing awkwardly as he was tackled by Damario Davis. Saints left tackle Terron Armstead injured his left elbow in New Orleans’ 28-13 victory at New England.

The New York Giants played the second half without wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. Both players suffered hamstring injuries in a 17-14 loss to Atlanta. Inside linebacker Blake Martinez, New York’s leading tackler last season, was knocked out of the game with a knee injury on the first series.

Chargers free safety Derwin James Jr. injured his shoulder and Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton didn’t return after being evaluated for a concussion.

Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II left a 26-6 win over Chicago with a calf injury in the second half.

Ravens rookie linebacker Daelin Hayes hurt his ankle and safety DeShon Elliott injured his quadriceps in Baltimore’s 19-17 win at Detroit.

Arizona lost two offensive linemen when starter Justin Pugh and backup Justin Murray left with back injuries in a 31-19 win at Jacksonville.

Pittsburgh’s struggling offensive line lost right tackle Chuks Okorafor to a possible concussion and rookie center Kendrick Green left with a knee injury during a 24-10 home loss to Cincinnati. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a rib injury.

Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler was helped off the field after hurting his left knee as he tried to make a catch against the New York Jets. Guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow also left Denver's 26-0 rout over the Jets with injuries.