Houston Dynamo host the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference matchup

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-8-9) vs. Houston Dynamo (5-11-11)

Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Houston -145, Vancouver +383, Draw +295BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps visit the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference play.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-3-4 at home. Houston scored 30 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Whitecaps went 9-14-0 overall and 3-9-0 on the road in the 2020 season. Vancouver averaged 1.2 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Marko Maric (injured), Adam Lundqvist (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

Vancouver: Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Caio Alexandre (injured), Erik Godoy (injured), Florian Jungwirth (injured).