Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
GW-Danville 42, Amherst County 15
Hurley 34, Rye Cove 14
South County 38, Woodbridge 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Mitch Haniger hit two identical three-run homers and the Seattle Mariners gained precious ground in the AL wild-card race with a 13-4 win over the Oakland Athletics.
