Plesac scheduled to start for Cleveland against Kansas City

Cleveland Indians (77-80, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (72-85, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (10-6, 4.54 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-6, 5.37 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +106, Indians -123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cleveland will face off on Wednesday.

The Royals are 37-39 on their home turf. Kansas City's lineup has 161 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads the club with 47 homers.

The Indians have gone 37-39 away from home. Cleveland has hit 200 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 36, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-4. Josh Staumont secured his fourth victory and Perez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Kansas City. Blake Parker registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .548.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 72 extra base hits and 100 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Indians: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: (arm), Mike Minor: (shoulder), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).