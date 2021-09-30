Whitecaps, Dynamo play to a scoreless draw

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Leonard Owusu, left, moves the ball in front of Houston Dynamo midfielder Fafa Picault (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

Maxime Crepeau made four saves for Vancouver in the Whitecaps' 0-0 tie with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

Crepeau had the save of the match in the 84th minute, just deflecting a tight shot over the cross bar.

Vancouver (8-8-10) picked up a critical point after starting the night in a three-way tie for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Whitecaps didn’t have a shot on goal. Michael Nelson had his second shutout for Houston (5-11-12), making one save on a deflected ball.